Hunt for man after nasty stabbing on a train in Melbourne’s west

Police are calling for help to identify a man after a violent stabbing on a train last week.

Investigators have been told a man travelling on a Sunbury-bound train between Footscray and Sunshine at about 9.15pm on July 9 became verbally abusive towards others on board.

Two other passengers intervened, and the offender then stabbed a 33-year-old man twice.

The victim was hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries.

The offender fled at Sunshine Station.

Detectives believe the same man also assaulted two other men in separate incidents earlier in the night.

In an incident at about 8.45pm, he punched a man at a supermarket on Barkly Street, West Footscray.

About five minutes later he boarded a bus from Barkly Street, West Footscray, assaulted a passenger and then ran off.

Press PLAY below for more details from police

Press PLAY below for footage of the man police want to identify

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au