Hunt for Tracey’s killer: $1 million on offer as police chase DNA breakthrough

Detectives investigating the 2013 murder of a St Kilda sex worker have announced a $1 million reward to catch her killer.

Tracey Connelly was found dead in her Ford Econovan at St Kilda in July 2013.

Detectives say Tracey, aged 40 at the time, had been living and working out of the van, which was parked on Greeves Street for about one month leading up to her death.

A DNA sample believed to belong to the killer has so far been tested against 1500 profiles without a match.

Interpol has helped with that investigation, which included two French backpackers, The Age reports.

Today, a $1 million reward has been announced in the hope that someone will come forward with that vital piece of information that leads to a breakthrough.

At the time of her death, Tracey was estranged from her family and her partner at the time has sadly since passed away.

She had many friends who worked in the area, who all spoke fondly of her.

“We know that on the night of Tracey’s death it was bitterly cold and there were fewer people about than usual,” Detective Inspector Day said.

“I also understand that some people might feel uncomfortable speaking to police about why they were in the St Kilda area that night, and I can absolutely reassure them that investigators have no interest in that particular aspect.

“I’d also like to reinforce that anyone who chooses to speak to police will be treated with total confidentiality.

“Six years is a long time to hold on to this information and so I urge people, particularly in light of today’s reward announcement, to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the murder of Tracey Connelly is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppers.com.au.