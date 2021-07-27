3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Hunt for truck driver who hit man in the head with a metal pole at a service station

8 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Hunt for truck driver who hit man in the head with a metal pole at a service station

A manhunt is underway for a truck driver who attacked a man with a pole at a service station north of Melbourne.

The victim, a-24-year old Fawkner man, is in hospital with serious head injuries this morning.

Police say he was at the bowser of the BP on the Hume Freeway at Wallan at about 7.30pm last night when he got into a verbal altercation with a truck driver.

The situation escalated and the truck driver allegedly hit him in the side of the head with a metal pole before fleeing.

Police are still searching for the truck driver.

He’s believed to be behind the wheel of a white semi-trailer. He is described as Caucasian, bald with a pot-belly, and was wearing shorts and a grey t-shirt at the time of the attack.

Press PLAY below to hear more from Victoria Police

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332