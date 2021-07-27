Hunt for truck driver who hit man in the head with a metal pole at a service station

A manhunt is underway for a truck driver who attacked a man with a pole at a service station north of Melbourne.

The victim, a-24-year old Fawkner man, is in hospital with serious head injuries this morning.

Police say he was at the bowser of the BP on the Hume Freeway at Wallan at about 7.30pm last night when he got into a verbal altercation with a truck driver.

The situation escalated and the truck driver allegedly hit him in the side of the head with a metal pole before fleeing.

Police are still searching for the truck driver.

He’s believed to be behind the wheel of a white semi-trailer. He is described as Caucasian, bald with a pot-belly, and was wearing shorts and a grey t-shirt at the time of the attack.

