Hunt for would-be home invaders who slashed a man with a machete in Melbourne’s south-west

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Hunt for would-be home invaders who slashed a man with a machete in Melbourne’s south-west

Police are searching for two masked men who slashed a man’s hand with a machete while trying to break into his Seabrook home.

The aggravated burglars tried to break into a St Anthony Court home at about 4.40am on February 22, but were confronted by a man who lived in the residence.

One of the offenders slashed the man’s hand with what’s believed to be a machete, causing a large laceration.

The thugs again tried to force their way into the house, but a female occupant held the door closed and they fled through parkland.

The injured resident was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone who recognises the pair, or has information, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

 

News
