Hunt on for hit-run driver who struck 13-year-old cyclist in Leopold

4 hours ago
Ross and Russel

Police are still searching for a driver who hit a 13-year-old cyclist on Saturday.

The teen was struck by a sedan in the Geelong suburb of Leopold at about 4.40pm.

Police say the victim suffered cuts and bruises in the crash, and spent a night in hospital after the collision at the intersection of Dorothy Street and Allanvale Avenue.

The driver fled in what’s believed to be a blue 2015 Holden Cruz with green P-plates.

The cyclist is believed to have damage the driver’s side and right-side back passenger door from the smash.

Anyone who saw the hit-run, or saw the vehicle in the area before or after the crash is urged to contact police.

Press PLAY below for more.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or file a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

