Hunt on for those responsible for shocking case of animal cruelty

10 hours ago
Article image for Hunt on for those responsible for shocking case of animal cruelty

A lamb has had to be euthanised after it had one limb cut off in disturbing fashion in the early hours of Saturday morning.

3AW Drive spoke with Mickleham resident Senel Tabsel, who sent social media into a spin by sharing the news.

The hunt is now on for those responsible, with CCTV failing to provide clear pictures of those who did it.

“We were all pretty shocked and disgusted,” she said.

“Very, very disgusted.”

Press PLAY below to hear about the shocking case of cruelty

Picture: Supplied.

