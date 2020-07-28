‘Hysterical’ 95-year-old going without medical treatment at coronavirus-stricken aged care home 

Allegations of severe under-staffing and mistreatment of residents at aged care homes hit hard by COVID-19 are escalating.

Sue Cashman says her mother, a 95-year-old with Alzheimers, who is a patient at Epping Gardens Aged Care, was “completely hysterical” last night.

There have been 83 COVID-19 cases linked to the aged care home.

“They’d had it. She walked out into the hallway to hear some of the residents going off crook at one of the nurses,” she told Neil Mitchell.

“She … phoned me and said ‘That’s it. I’ve had it. I’m going. I believe I can walk out of here’.

“That sent me into panic mode.”

Ms Cashman said she understand only one nurse was on duty in a ward with 47 aged care residents.

“It’s not good enough,” she said.

“She’s very, very stressed out. She’s showered herself for two days, she has a wound that hasn’t been dressed, it was bleeding last night.

“It’s a matter of getting her out of there ASAP.”

