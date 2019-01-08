‘I can die happy’: Federal government backs child sex offender register

The states are being urged to sign up to a national child sex offender register.

The federal government has begun consulting on the move.

The register would publish information about offenders, including their name, photograph and the general location of their residence.

Now I can die happy. Peter Dutton has announced government support for my national public register of convicted paedophiles. It’s why I formed the Justice Party. Why I got into politics. We’ve been working on this in Canberra for two years. Dutton kept his word. Thank you. — Derryn Hinch (@HumanHeadline) January 8, 2019

Law enforcement agencies would vet information to make sure it was accurate and didn’t identify abuse victims.

Senator Derryn Hinch has been campaigning for the proposal for decades.

“They’ve had this in the United States for 22 year now,” he told 3AW.

“The vigilantism hasn’t happened, and if it does happen those people should be charged and convicted.”