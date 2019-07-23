I can’t stay silent any longer: Neil Mitchell on the ‘resurgence’ of anti-Semitism

“I was trying to ignore this, refusing to give it oxygen.”

“I now can’t.”

Neil Mitchell has issued a call to arms for non-Jews to make a strong and vocal stand against what some say is a resurgence in anti-Semitism.

The issue has come to the fore after Trevor Poulton, the author of The Holocaust Denier and a member of the Labor Party, claimed that Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg holds Hungarian citizenship because his mother, who is a Holocaust survivor, had Hungarian citizenship.

The Labor party has previously decried such sentiments and Prime Minister Scott Morrison has reacted angrily to Mr Poulton’s most recent claims.

“I’ll tell you what it’s a time to draw a line on, it’s anti-Semitism,” he said.

A passionate Neil Mitchell concurred.

“I’m not Jewish but anti-Semitism revolts me, disturbs me,” he said.

“My best friend in the world, outside family, is Jewish — we grew up together — and some of my closest adult friends are Jewish.

“I remain in awe that such a small group of people with such an extraordinary record of persecution can have such an extraordinary record of success as artists, scientists, doctors, researchers, Nobel Prize winners, thinkers.

“Many of my friends believe anti-Semitism within this country is resurgent.

“The Prime Minister also pointed to a number of anti-Semitic graffiti attacks in Melbourne recently.

“I was trying to ignore this, refusing to give it oxygen.

“I now can’t.

“The best way to stop it if it is resurgent is to recognise it and reject it, loudly – particularly non-Jews; be heard. It is wrong. Say so.

And to any councils: If you see that pro-Nazi graffiti — that filth — out and about, remove it quickly.

“Don’t give them the satisfaction of seeing it, even for an hour.”

Click PLAY for Neil’s full comments