“I didn’t want them to kill us”: Three men threaten post office owner in Melbourne’s east

Three men are on the run after a robbery at an eastern suburbs post office this afternoon.

Police say the three men, who are perceived as African in appearance and were wearing dark clothing, entered the Camberwell East post office on Canterbury Road just before 2pm.

One man produced a knife and threatened staff.

Post office owner Amogh Mogre told Tom Elliott the men fled with a considerable amount of cash.

“One of them came in, jumped over the counter and took all the money,” Mr Mogre said.

“The other threatened us with a metal rod.

“My mother was there, I just tried to avoid confrontation.

“I didn’t want them to kill us.”

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

