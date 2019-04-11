“I don’t agree with Folau’s views but he’s entitled to them”: Tom Elliott on rugby star’s controversial comments

Israel Folau has once again come under fire after an Instagram post which urged “sinners” to “repent.”

The post condemned “drunks, homosexuals and atheists” among others, in a plea for those listed to “turn away from your sin and come to him (Jesus).”

This isn’t uncharted territory for the New South Wales Waratahs star who has previously found himself in hot water over homophobic comments that saw Rugby Australia lose sponsors, fans and support.

Rugby Australia has since issued a statement labeling his social media commentary as “unacceptable” and “disrespectful to members of the of the Rugby community.”

His contract is reportedly in serious threat of being ripped up.

Further, the Australian Rugby Union’s (ARU) future with major sponsor Qantas may now be at risk with contracts set to expire at the end of this year.

“These comments are really disappointing and clearly don’t reflect the spirit of inclusion and diversity that we support” A Qantas spokesman said on Thursday.

Peter FitzSimons, Chair of the Australian Republican Movement and former Wallaby joined 3AW Drive program with Tom Elliott to discuss the rugby star’s latest error.

“Rugby is on its knees in this country,” FitzSimons explained.

“It’s bleeding supporters and it’s bleeding sponsors.

“The reality is, what Israel Folau posted is the equivalent of a resignation letter,” he said.

However, Tom Elliott said that Folau is entitled to his freedom of speech, albeit if it is that of a devout Christian.

“I believe in freedom of speech, I thought so too did Rugby Australia.

“If Rugby Australia says they are a game for everyone they have to let him play.”

Elliott continued that, “I don’t agree with Folau’s views but he’s entitled to them,

“All I care is that Israel Folau goes out and scores a few tries for Australia.”

FitzSimons went on to concur that “freedom of speech does not mean freedom of consequences, this is 2019.”

Folau has recently signed a four-year deal with Rugby Australia, however FitzSimons suggests this could be a calculated move to cease his contract and move to international waters to play rugby.

