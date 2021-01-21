‘I don’t have a problem with it’: Cricket legend supports move to drop Australia Day references

Australian cricket legend Ian Chappell says “he doesn’t have a problem” with Cricket Australia dropping all Australia Day references in the lead up to January 26.

There are three Big Bash League games scheduled for Australia Day, but there will be no reference to the divisive public holiday the games governing body has announced.

All teams will wear an indigenous designed jersey on January 26.

“I must say I haven’t been comfortable with Australia Day for a few years now, I don’t have a problem with it,” he told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“These things need leadership.

“Cricket Australia are putting it out there and people will discuss it, it will be divisive, but it puts it in the spotlight.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison was not so keen on the move.

“I think a bit more focus on cricket, and a bit less focus on politics would be my message to Cricket Australia,” he told Queensland radio station 4RO.

In response to those comments Ian Chappell suggested it was “wishful thinking.”

“Politics and sport have been mixed for as long as I can remember.”

