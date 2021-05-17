3AW
‘I don’t want that again’: Tom Elliott’s passionate vaccination plea to Victorians

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott says he fears too many Victorians have forgotten the brutal lockdown struggles of last year.

The 3AW Drive host was responding to a call from Greg on 3AW Drive on the topic of COVID-19 vaccinations and the sluggish take-up in Australia.

Tom was one of 38,581 footy fans at the MCG on Sunday and said it was a nice sense of normality, but also a stark reminder about what could happen if the coronavirus spread again.

“I don’t want to go through what we went through last year ever again,” the 3AW Drive host said on Monday.

“Almost everything we do in life couldn’t happen last year.

“If we don’t get vaccinated, then chances are that will happen again and I don’t want that and I don’t think most people really do.

“I think there’s a sense of complacency about this disease.”

Press PLAY below to Tom Elliott’s passionate editorial

