‘I feel better than I did 20 years ago’: Donald Trump leaves hospital

(Image: The White House / Getty)

Donald Trump has taken to Twitter to announce his departure from hospital.

The US President left Walter Reed Medical Centre in Maryland just after 6.30pm (US time).

In the tweet announcing he will return to the White House, Mr Trump urged Americans “Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life”.

White House physician, Dr Sean Conley, says Mr Trump will still have access to around the clock care.

“Yesterday afternoon he probably met most of his discharge requirements from the hospital,” he said.

Mr Trump spent three nights at the hospital and received supplemental oxygen.

