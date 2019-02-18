‘I feel incredibly violated’: Young mum warns of “creepy” texting taxi driver contacting Melbourne women

FIRST ON 3AW DRIVE

A young woman who was contacted by a taxi driver after he dropped her home has warned of his “creepy” behaviour.

Mum Natasha told Tom Elliott the driver has breached privacy, by taking her phone number from the dispatcher and sending her a barrage of text messages.

And since airing her experience on Facebook, four more women have contacted her claiming they’ve had the same experience with the same driver.

“He was a little unsettling while I was in the cab, asking quite personal questions,” Natasha said.

“Tuesday morning at 5.26am I get a text message on my personal phone.

“I had quite the freak-out.

“I’ve had four women private message me and tell me a story they’ve had with this driver that is very similar to mine.

“I think this driver is a risk to women’s safety, I don’t think he should be driving with the company.”

Click PLAY below to hear the details

Natasha complained to the company and is unsatisfied with their response.

3AW Drive has reached out to the cab company for comment.