‘I feel like a knob’: Why this MP is refusing to sit with her colleagues today

13 mins ago
3aw mornings

The member for Mildura is on strike, highlighting what she says is the terrible state of roads in her electorate.

Independent MP Ali Cupper is spending the day sitting on the front steps of parliament instead of inside the house.

She says her region contributes $3 billion  of agricultural exports a year to the state’s economy but the roads are inefficient and dangerous.

Neil Mitchell asked her if it was an indictment on parliament that she felt protesting was more effective.

“We’re doing all the traditional stuff — I’m being a good girl and I’m doing things in parliament and waiting my turn and speaking when I’m asked to speak and all that sort of stuff, but it’s not enough,” Ms Cupper said.

“If it was enough then we wouldn’t be out here.

“I feel like I owe it to my electorate to do everything I can to make a point and get this firmly on the radar and ultimately to achieve road-funding.

“I feel like a bit of a knob, to be honest, but it’s having an effect — I’m talking to you (Neil), that’s an important thing.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

PICTURE: Twitter / @andrew_lund

