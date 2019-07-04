‘I felt sick’: Homeless champion reacts to FIFO beggar scam

Salvation Army Major Brendan Nottle says he felt physically ill when he discovered beggars unmasked as scammers in Melbourne’s CBD.

Authorities have told the Herald Sun undercover police swooped on the fly-in fake beggars in recent weeks, seizing more than $1000 that they believe was going to be electronically transferred back to China.

Several people have been charged on summons with begging and dealing with the proceeds of crime.

But Mr Nottle says they only make up a small minority of people genuinely pleading for help on Melbourne’s streets.

“I’ve been here for 17 years working in the city with the Salvos, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” he told 3AW Breakfast.

“I actually felt sick.”

