‘I felt the whole house shake’: Earthquake rocks regional Victorian towns

4 hours ago
3AW Mornings
Article image for ‘I felt the whole house shake’: Earthquake rocks regional Victorian towns

A small earthquake has rocked part of Victoria.

The 3.6 magnitude earthquake was reported this morning near Glenorchy.

The shallow magnitude earthquake was felt in Ararat, Stawell and surrounds.

Ararat resident Grace says she thought something had blown up.

“I felt the whole house shake like there was a big explosion,” she told Tony Jones, filling in for Neil Mitchell.

“It was like something blew up just outside the window.”

Image (background): Google Maps

 

3AW Mornings
News
