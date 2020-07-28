‘I have not been this sick ever’: Nurse explains what it’s like to have COVID-19

An emergency nurse in self-isolation has revealed what it’s really like to have coronavirus.

Emily Morris, 32, tested positive for COVID-19 on July 17 and has been in quarantine since.

She initially thought she may escape with relatively minor symptoms, but things quickly took a turn for the worse.

“I have not been this sick, ever,” Ms Morris told Neil Mitchell.

She said it was an eye-opening experience.

“I’m feeling much better than what I was, in particular last week, I think I’ve turned a corner,” Ms Morris said.

“I’m very, very grateful for and I also realise I’m quite lucky, as well.”

She said she had “no idea” where she picked up the virus.

“That’s part of the scary thing about this virus, is that it’s quite difficult to trace,” Ms Morris said.

