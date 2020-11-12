3AW
‘I just don’t get it’: Neil Mitchell has a question for Daniel Andrews supporters

2 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘I just don’t get it’: Neil Mitchell has a question for Daniel Andrews supporters

Neil Mitchell says he can’t comprehend why Daniel Andrews remains so popular with Victorian voters, despite a “quadrella of disaster” in recent months.

It comes after the Premier’s approval rating jumped to 71 per cent in the most recent poll.

Neil Mitchell listed a string of scandals, from the red shirt rorts to bungled hotel quarantine, as reasons for Daniel Andrews’ standing to be damaged in the eyes of voters.

But it hasn’t.

“If you are a supporter of Daniel Andrews, why do all these things not matter?” Neil Mitchell asked on Friday.

“I’m not looking for a fight, I really want to find out.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen a political leader surrounded by so much disaster and incompetence, but with a continuing high level of public support.

“I just don’t get it.

“Evasion, twisting of facts and lack of accountability, yet 71 per cent popularity.

“Why?”

Click PLAY below to hear Neil Mitchell’s editorial in full

(Photo by Daniel Pockett / Getty Images)

