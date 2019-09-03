‘I sense a bit of ‘poor me’ from Sydney’: Caro says the Swans need to stop talking

Caroline Wilson says Sydney Swans need to quiet talk surrounding player retention as it’s looking desperate.

“For Tom Harley, I sense a bit of pressure,” said Caro.

“I don’t like the Swans talking about the go home factor, I know they are not trying to get COLA (Cost Of Living Allowance) back, but Sydney is a detestation club.

“It’s been that way for over a decade now.

“Stop talking about how it’s getting tougher and tougher to retain players and staff.

“I sense a bit of ‘poor me’ at the moment from Sydney, they should stop.”

