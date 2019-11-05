‘I talk a lot’: Craig Williams lives up to his reputation a second time!

When Ross Stevenson first met Craig Williams, he was seated next to him at an event.

And the jockey introduced himself with a caution.

“A warning, Ross: I talk a lot,” he said.

He lived up to that reputation that day, and he did so again on the radio this morning when the Melbourne Cup-winning jockey joined 3AW Breakfast to discuss his incredible ride to victory.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Williams also revealed the secret to putting Vow And Declare on the rail behind the leader from barrier 21.

“I had a good horse,” he said in a rare moment of brevity.

Ross: The horse found his way to the rail, did he?

Williams: Exactly, yep. I’ve learnt after my 24 years, when you have a good horse, stay out of its way and let it do what it does best.