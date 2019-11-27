‘I think most of the guys … would be pretty keen for it’: Player backs half-time cut

A recently retired AFL player has thrown his support behind a shorter half-time at the footy.

It’s reported the AFL is considering halving the half-time break to just 10 minutes to keep fans engaged.

It could mean moving Auskick games to before the match.

Former GWS and Carlton player Dylan Buckley told Ross and John he’s all for shortening the break, and reckons he’s not the only one.

“I think most of the guys, I speak for a few of my team mates, I think that they would be pretty keen for it,” he said.

Buckley said it’s difficult for players to warm up again after such a long break.

“Take five minutes off and make it 15 minutes of a break. It’s an interesting one, I think it’s definitely got some legs.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

The AFL Players Association agree some players think the break is too long.

Brett Murphy, general manager of player and stakeholder relations, told Neil Mitchell there’ll be more consultation before they form a view.

“We’re open to a change to the break if it’s going to be good for the game, but we do need to talk to the players about it,” he said.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview