‘I thought it was a joke!’: New AFL proposal leaves even Geelong fans unimpressed

A proposal to rewrite AFL history has stunned even the supporters of the clubs set to benefit.

The Herald Sun reports the league’s commission is set to accept a proposal to recognise premierships won between 1870 and 1896.

Among the changes, this would give Geelong an extra seven premierships — taking the Cats to 16, equal with Collingwood — and Carlton another six.

“You won’t be surprised to learn the the proposal has been put forward by a man who happens to be the president of Geelong, Colin Carter,” Ross Stevenson said on 3AW Breakfast.

In his regular 7.25am sports segment, prominent Cats fan Jon Anderson admitted it was an “extraordinary” move.

“I don’t think it should happen,” Ando said.

“Does Port Adelaide come in and say we want our 34 SANFL premierships acknowledged?”

Ross initially thought the proposal was a joke.

Click PLAY to listen