‘I thought that was it’: Opposition Leader recounts terrifying car crash

5 hours ago
Neil Mitchell
Article image for ‘I thought that was it’: Opposition Leader recounts terrifying car crash

Image: Anthony Albanese, Twitter

Federal Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese has recounted his experience in a terrifying car crash, which left him with injuries and the car a write-off, to Neil Mitchell.

Mr Albanese was driving by himself close to home in Marrickville, an inner-city suburb of Sydney, when a Range Rover appeared on his side of the road heading straight for him.

“I thought that was it,” he told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings

“It hit the side front of the vehicle, which then crumpled in, and then it’s gone all the way down the side.

“The front right wheel almost ended up at 180 degrees, so clearly it’s bent the whole front of the car, which is write-off,” he said.

Mr Albanese credited driver education for assisting him in the situation, and suggested all Australians should do a defensive driving course if they can.

“When I was transport minister, I didn’t do the courses myself, but I often sat as a passenger in driver education examples for the media,” he said.

“Something must have kicked in.

“I think I potentially braked and moved a bit to the left… that meant the Range Rover instead of hitting badge-to-badge hit the front corner of the car, which meant that there was less impact.”

One of the witnesses to the crash was a nurse who rendered assistance on the scene until paramedics arrived.

“I was very lucky that a nurse ‘Ally’ was one of the witnesses to the crash, came and provided me with comfort on the spot, made sure I didn’t move… shooed other people away who were trying to provide assistance without her expertise,” he said.

“It just shows that nurses are never off duty and I was very, very grateful.”

The Opposition Leader sustained injuries to his neck and back and will require on-going physio but will most likely avoid surgery.

He says it shouldn’t limit his capacity in his role, and says all things considered he is “very lucky.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

