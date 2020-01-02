‘I don’t take these things personally’: Scott Morrison responds to heckling from angry bushfire victims

Image: Nine News

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has just arrived in Sale, ahead of a trip to fire-stricken East Gippsland.

He spoke to Neil Mitchell about the angry reception he has received from locals in bushfire affected areas.

Yesterday, while visiting fire hit Cobargo in NSW, one woman said she would only shake hands with Scott Morrison if more funding was given to firefighters.

Scott Morrison has hastily left a meeting with bushfire victims in the town of Cobargo after angry residents began yelling furiously. #9News https://t.co/WFk0XMFrrh — Nine News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 2, 2020

But the Prime Minister said he understands the critical reaction.

“I know people are angry and they’ll often fixate on … a Prime Minister or someone else,” he told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell.

“I understand that. I understand the emotion, I understand the hurt, the anger and frustration.

“All I know is that they’re hurting and it’s my job to be there to try and offer some comfort and support.

“I don’t take these things personally. Why would I?”

NSW Liberal MP for Bega, Andrew Constance, this morning weighed in, telling Sunrise the Prime Minister got “the welcome he probably deserved,” from the people in Cobargo.

The Prime Minister said he “hasn’t seen those comments”.

Despite public criticism, the Prime Minister said he does not plan to postpone an official trip to India later this month.

“That’s still the plan,” he said.

“We’re reviewing that at the moment. It is a very important meeting.”

Mr Morrison is set to travel to New Delhi on January 12 to discuss closer defence co-operation with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Press PLAY below for more.