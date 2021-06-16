‘I want to be able to help as many kids as possible’: Supertee hospital gown creator appeals to public

The creator of a superhero styled hospital gown, known as a ‘supertee’, has appealed for additional sponsors as they look to make the gown more widely available.

Jason Sotiris was inspired to create the garment after his then one-year-old daughter Angela was diagnosed with a rare cancer and given a 20 per cent chance of surviving.

Angela has since made a remarkable recovery and recently celebrated her ninth birthday

“I needed to find a way to help her,” Mr Sotiris told Neil Mitchell on 3AW Mornings.

“I had a crack at re-inventing the hospital gown, it took me two years, and I bloody did it.”

Mr Sotiris says now the aim is to make them available to any child who wants one.

“I really need the help of corporate out there … even if you’re an individual who wants to buy one for a family in hospital, it’s $45 … please get behind us, I want to be able to help as many kids as possible.”

