‘I want to be completely boring’: What it’s like to grow up disabled in Australia

Lawyer, disability advocate and writer, Sam Drummond, says he wants to be seen as “completely boring”.

Mr Drummond, who was formerly a producer on Neil Mitchell’s show, has dwarfism.

He joined Neil Mitchell to talk about growing up with a disability and what he wants to see change in how society responds to disabilities.

He says the best thing parents can do if their child asks questions after they see a person with a disability and has questions is be honest.

“The worst thing you can do is try and shy away from it,” he said.

“For a child that’s a really critical point where they will either see difference and disability as something to shy away from, or something to be embraced.

“We are not inspiring people … I want to be completely boring, completely ordinary.”

