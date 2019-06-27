‘I want to commend the AFL’: Tom Elliott praises the AFL over Marvel Stadium decision

The AFL has decided to keep the Marvel Stadium roof closed for the remaining five day games of the season.

Tom Elliott has praised the decision.

“I normally like to give the AFL a hard time,” the 3AW Drive host said.

“But I want to commend the AFL.”

Tom said he attended a game at the stadium a few months ago when the roof was open.

“We had the sun shining directly in our faces,” he said.

“We got sunburnt. It was hard to see the game at times.”

The 3AW Drive host predicts the change will be permanent.

“I have a funny feeling that, by the end of this season, we will never see the roof of Marvel Stadium open again,” he said.