‘I Was Only 19’ creator pens theme song for police

4 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

The creator of the song “I Was Only 19” has turned his talents to a similar theme for police.

John Schumann has released a song called “Graduation Day”.

“I know a lot of coppers, it’s in the language they talk,” Neil Mitchell said.

He spoke with John on Monday.

“I don’t think we all understand just what is entailed in keeping our community safe each day,” Mr Schumann said.

Click PLAY below to hear the song

Click PLAY below to hear Neil speak with John Schumann

Neil Mitchell
News
