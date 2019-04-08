‘I Was Only 19’ creator pens theme song for police

The creator of the song “I Was Only 19” has turned his talents to a similar theme for police.

John Schumann has released a song called “Graduation Day”.

“I know a lot of coppers, it’s in the language they talk,” Neil Mitchell said.

He spoke with John on Monday.

“I don’t think we all understand just what is entailed in keeping our community safe each day,” Mr Schumann said.

