Ian Chappell says Cricket Australia must investigate mental health issue

Ian Chappell says Cricket Australia must “get to the bottom” of why three cricketers have stepped away from the game lately to focus on their mental health.

Youngster Will Pucovski has told Cricket Australia he doesn’t want to be considered for next week’s test against Pakistan.

Glenn Maxwell and Nic Maddinson have also taken leave away from the game.

“It’s a helluva problem,” Chappell said on 3AW.

“It’s all well and good to be saying it’s very courageous of these guys to come out and speak and yes, it is brave, but Cricket Australia has got to get to the bottom of what’s causing this.

“It’s almost epidemic proportions.”

