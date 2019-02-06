3AW
IBAC investigation “creating wounds that will never recover” in police force

3 hours ago
sly of the underworld

The IBAC hearing examining the conduct of police investigating the 1998 killings of Gary Silk and Rodney Miller has created permanent wounds in the force, says Sly Of The Underworld.

He told 3AW Breakfast it had sparked division.

The corruption watchdog is examining two conflicting statements from those at the scene of the Moorabbin murders, one suggesting a second gunman, another that does not.

“It’s creating septic wounds that will never recover within the police force,” Sly said on 3AW Breakfast.

“Friends have fallen out.

“There’s two divisions on what happened.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

