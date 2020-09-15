3AW
  • IBAC to investigate brutal arrest..

IBAC to investigate brutal arrest at Epping

6 hours ago
3aw news

The anti-corruption watchdog will investigate Sunday’s violent arrest of a mentally ill man at Epping.

A Victoria Police member who stomped on the head of the man while he was subdued on the ground has been stood down, with pay, while the IBAC investigation takes place.

Lawyers for the man say he was placed in an induced coma as a result of the arrest.

The driver of a police car, which struck the man in the lead up to the arrest, is also under investigation.

“That incident is concerning, but it requires further investigation,” deputy commissioner Neil Patterson said on Tuesday.

