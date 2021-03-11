Iceland, Norway and Denmark suspend AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

Three countries have temporarily suspended their rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Use of the vaccine has been put on hold for a fortnight in Iceland, Norway and Denmark.

It comes after reports some recipients developed blood clots, and a person may have died as a result.

But infectious diseases expert from ANU, Professor Peter Collignon, says evidence so far does not suggest blood clots are related to the vaccine.

“They did large studies in lots of countries and this wasn’t seen as a side-effect,” he told Today.

“Think of the millions of doses that have gone out in Britain without this being recognised as a major issue.”