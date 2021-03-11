3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Iceland, Norway and Denmark suspend..

Iceland, Norway and Denmark suspend AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

3 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Iceland, Norway and Denmark suspend AstraZeneca vaccine rollout

Three countries have temporarily suspended their rollout of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

Use of the vaccine has been put on hold for a fortnight in Iceland, Norway and Denmark.

It comes after reports some recipients developed blood clots, and a person may have died as a result.

But infectious diseases expert from ANU, Professor Peter Collignon, says evidence so far does not suggest blood clots are related to the vaccine.

“They did large studies in lots of countries and this wasn’t seen as a side-effect,” he told Today.

“Think of the millions of doses that have gone out in Britain without this being recognised as a major issue.”

3AW News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332