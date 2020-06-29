Iconic bands threaten Donald Trump with legal action for using their music
The Rolling Stones and Tom Petty’s estate are threatening Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at his campaign rallies.
The Stones have issued a cease-and-desist directive.
Tom Elliott spoke with Marcus Walkom, senior lawyer at Media Arts Lawyers, about the matter on Monday.
“I don’t think Trump has too many supporters in the entertainment sphere,” he pointed out.
(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)