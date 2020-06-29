3AW
Iconic bands threaten Donald Trump with legal action for using their music

7 hours ago
Tom Elliott

The Rolling Stones and Tom Petty’s estate are threatening Donald Trump with legal action for using their songs at his campaign rallies.

The Stones have issued a cease-and-desist directive.

Tom Elliott spoke with Marcus Walkom, senior lawyer at Media Arts Lawyers, about the matter on Monday.

“I don’t think Trump has too many supporters in the entertainment sphere,” he pointed out.

Click PLAY below to hear his thoughts on the legality of it

(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Tom Elliott
News
