Iconic Cherry Bar in AC/DC Lane to close and relocate

The iconic Cherry Bar, which has been in AC/DC Lane in the CBD for 20 years, is set to close and relocate.

Tom Elliott told James Young, owner of the Cherry Bar, that he was very sad to read this news on Facebook today.

“No one’s sadder than me,” James replied.

“I’ve been standing at the bar for 13 years.

“It’s certainly a significant change, but over my dead body would I sell the Cherry Bar.

“It may well be that this gives me the impetus and the resources to perhaps save and prolong the existence of two or three other venues in Melbourne.

“Let’s have a ten week party Melbourne!”

The new owners of the building will take over on Sunday the 31st of March.