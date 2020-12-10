‘Iconic’ musicians pop up for surprise busking performances in the CBD

Some big names are popping up on Melbourne’s streets in a bid to bring live music back into the CBD.

Daryl Braithwaite has already surprised onlookers when he began busking on Degraves Street on Thursday.

Lord Mayor Sally Capp says the performances come as part of a council plan to return music to the city after the COVID-19 shutdown.

“We have been known as the music capital of Australia for a long time now. More people pay to go see a music performance on the weekend than go to the football in Melbourne,” she told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

Ms Capp says they’re keeping the identities of performers, and performance times, “close to our chests”, but there are plenty more big names set to pop up.

“We really want to surprise and delight,” she said.

