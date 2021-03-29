Peter Hitchener forced to leave 9News mid-bulletin due to illness

9News anchor Peter Hitchener sent a scare through Melburnians on Monday night when he was forced to stop reading the news mid-bulletin.

The popular broadcaster, 75, was feeling unwell and struggled to read the news due to a migraine.

Clint Stanaway took over the nightly coverage.

“He is now resting and we expect to see him back on deck tomorrow night. He is grateful for everyone’s concern,” 9News Melbourne posted on Twitter.

The man himself posted on Twitter shortly after, saying he was “feeling better already” and “most grateful” for the support he’d received.

Hitchener is a favourite at 3AW and we’re all wishing him the very best.

