Iconic racehorse Subzero dies aged 31

One of Australia’s most iconic racehorses, Subzero, has died.

The 1992 Melbourne Cup winner was reportedly euthanised humanely on Saturday after suffering heart failure.

He was just weeks’ shy of his 32nd birthday.

While he was a champion on the race track, winning the race that stops the nation, it was after his racing career that Subzero truly captured the hearts of Australia.

The dashing grey become one of the sport’s biggest assets, regularly touring as an ambassador and featuring at racedays.

His gentle nature and patience around young children made him a hit with kids and schools.

He even visited children in hospital.

Melbourne Cup legend Subzero has delighted sick children while paying a special visit to a hospice in Malvern. @DougalBeatty #9News pic.twitter.com/QuNDwjpRB0 — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) June 28, 2018

(Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)