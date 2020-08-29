3AW
  • Iconic racehorse Subzero dies aged 31

Iconic racehorse Subzero dies aged 31

1 hour ago
One of Australia’s most iconic racehorses, Subzero, has died.

The 1992 Melbourne Cup winner was reportedly euthanised humanely on Saturday after suffering heart failure.

He was just weeks’ shy of his 32nd birthday.

While he was a champion on the race track, winning the race that stops the nation, it was after his racing career that Subzero truly captured the hearts of Australia.

The dashing grey become one of the sport’s biggest assets, regularly touring as an ambassador and featuring at racedays.

His gentle nature and patience around young children made him a hit with kids and schools.

He even visited children in hospital.

