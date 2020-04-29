3AW
Icy blast: Heavy rainfall surpasses 2019 — now for the snow

7 hours ago
3AW News

Victoria has already exceeded the entire rainfall recorded in 2019.

A total of 23.6mm fell at Melbourne in the 24 hours up to 6am this morning, with as much as 38mm (Scoresby) in some suburbs.

The heaviest rainfall over the past 24 hours has been at Falls Creek with close to 166 millimetres.

70mm at Wangaratta has forced the abandonment of horse racing scheduled there today.

Yesterday’s rain took Melbourne’s 2020 tally to 377.2 millimetres, already more than 2019, which was the city’s third-driest year on record.

The rainfall heralded the start of an icy blast for Victoria.

Today’s 15C is forecast to be the warmest maximum for Melbourne until next Tuesday (17C).

More showers are expected to turn into snow in areas as low as 900m from tonight.

