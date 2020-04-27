Icy snap: Melbourne’s coldest April day in over 20 years forecast this week

Victoria is headed for a cold snap this week, with the maximum temperature in Melbourne forecast to plummet to the lowest recorded in April since 1996.

The mercury is forecast to rise to a top of just 13 degrees in Melbourne on Thursday and Friday.

Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Keris Arndt said snow is likely to hit parts of the state.

“We’ll see the snow level lower to about 1000 metres by Thursday afternoon, so we’re likely to see some pretty low level snow to round out the week,” he said.

The north-east of the state can expect peak rainfalls of between 80mm and 120mm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Melbourne has had one of its wettest starts to the year on record.

Currently, 2020 rainfall in the city is just 0.6mm behind the entire 2019 rainfall total.

Melbourne forecast:

Tuesday: 20°

Wednesday: 19°

Thursday: 13°

Friday: 13°