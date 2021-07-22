Ideas to keep yourself entertained during the ‘most boring’ lockdown

This morning, 3AW Breakfast senior producer Mark ‘Scorcher’ Davidson declared we’re in the “most boring” lockdown of all.

Now people have got Tier 1 terror (fear of being forced to isolate for 14-days after visiting a high risk exposure site), we’re all avoiding doing things which ARE permitted under lockdown rules, as well as all of the things that are no longer allowed.

But Ross reckons he’s found a TV show that staves off the boredom.

“I think I might have found one!,” the 3AW Breakfast co-host said.

So, Ross and Russel asked listeners to recommend their boredom busters, and there were some great suggestions.

Recommended by Ross and Scorcher: Before We Die (SBS On Demand)

Recommended by Russel: Call My Agent! (Netflix)

Recommended by listeners:

The Parisian Bitch (SBS On Demand)

Luther (Netflix)

Upstart Crow (Stan)

Google’s song quiz — ask your Google Assistant this: “Hey Google, play song quiz”.

Rebrickable.com — a website that takes old Lego kits and makes them brand new again with new creations!

Making homemade sausages

Press PLAY below to hear the segment (and all the ‘I think I might have found one!’ suggestions in full