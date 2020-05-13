3AW
‘If consumers really knew’: Push for new levy on milk in Australia

8 hours ago
Tom Elliott

The former chairman of Woolworths wants a mandatory 40 cent, per litre, levy introduced on milk in Australia.

He says farmers aren’t getting a fair deal and most people didn’t realise just how cheap it was here, compared with the rest of the world.

“Milk, in Australia, is by far the cheapest in the world,” John Dahlsen told Tom Elliott.

“If consumers really knew the facts, they’d see we are not treating our dairy farmers fairly.”

He says the structure of the industry was flawed.

Click PLAY below to hear more

