‘If this is their re-election pitch, it’s a very underwhelming one’: Shadow Treasurer responds

3 hours ago
The Shadow Treasurer has trashed the government’s “underwhelming” budget announcement, saying it won’t “get them over the line” in next month’s election.

Chris Bowen joined Ross Greenwood in Macquarie Media’s Canberra studio following the speech.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg began by saying, “the budget is back in the black and Australia is back on track”, with a $7.1 billion surplus announced, the nation’s first in 12 years.

But his counterpart poured water on the claims.

“They’re forecasting a return to surplus Ross, they’ve haven’t delivered one. And as you know, there’s a very big difference.

“And even what they are forecasting… a quarter of it is based on an underspend in the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

“I don’t think that’s anything to crow about.”

The government has been in an election-losing position in the polls for several years now.

The Shadow Treasurer believes this budget won’t change a thing.

“If this is their re-election pitch, it’s a very underwhelming one Ross, it’s a very underwhelming one.

“I hope they aren’t hoping this turns things around for them politically.

“We don’t take anything for granted in this election, we’ve got a long way to go.

“But if I was a Liberal MP or candidate, I wouldn’t be relying on this budget to get them over the line.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

