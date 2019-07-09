‘If this lady isn’t full of class then I’m not sure what class is’: Tony Jones praises Ash Barty for gracious loss

Ash Barty’s Wimbledon hopes have been dashed after a loss in the fourth round.

Barty lost to unseeded American, Alison Riske, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

But 3AW’s Tony Jones says he admires the world number one “even more this morning, despite the fact that she has just been beaten”.

In a post-match press conference Barty said she had “absolutely no regrets”.

“I didn’t win a tennis match. That’s not the end of the world,” the Queenslander said.

“It’s disappointing right now, but give me an hour or so and we’ll be all good.”

Tony said her response to the loss was unusual for a tennis star.

“If this lady isn’t full of class then I’m not sure what class is,” he said.

“We’re forever being told about gender inequality in sport and it’s true.

“There won’t ever be equality until some of the blokes lift their game!”

World number three, Karolina Pliskova, also lost her Wimbledon match last night, and world number two, Naomi Osaka, lost in the first round, so Barty maintains her world number one ranking.

