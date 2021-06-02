3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

If we were gamblers we’d punt on an Avalon quarantine call tomorrow

6 hours ago
RED HOT TIP
Article image for If we were gamblers we’d punt on an Avalon quarantine call tomorrow

RED HOT TIP

Neil Mitchell has been told Victoria’s new quarantine hub will be built in Avalon and announced tomorrow, and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg didn’t water down that tip-off.

Mr Frydenberg told Neil Mitchell a “decision is imminent” on a purpose-built Victorian quarantine hub.

NEIL MITCHELL: “Would it be fair to say Avalon is odds-on now?”

JOSH FRYDENBERG: “Avalon does have some very positive characteristics to it, obviously being near an airport, and that’s relevant in this case.

NEIL MITCHELL: “There’s a good tip! I’d put money on a horse with a tip like that.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Sam Mooy / Getty

 

RED HOT TIP
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332