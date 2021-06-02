If we were gamblers we’d punt on an Avalon quarantine call tomorrow

RED HOT TIP

Neil Mitchell has been told Victoria’s new quarantine hub will be built in Avalon and announced tomorrow, and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg didn’t water down that tip-off.

Mr Frydenberg told Neil Mitchell a “decision is imminent” on a purpose-built Victorian quarantine hub.

NEIL MITCHELL: “Would it be fair to say Avalon is odds-on now?” JOSH FRYDENBERG: “Avalon does have some very positive characteristics to it, obviously being near an airport, and that’s relevant in this case.

NEIL MITCHELL: “There’s a good tip! I’d put money on a horse with a tip like that.”

Image: Sam Mooy / Getty