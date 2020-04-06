‘If you can learn from home you must’: Victorian students will study remotely in term two

All Victorian students who can study from home will be taught remotely from the beginning of term two next Wednesday.

Year 12 students will have their exams postponed until at least December, with Premier Daniel Andrews and Education Minister James Merlino not ruling out the possibility of exams being pushed back to January or cancelled altogether.

“If you can learn from home you must learn from home,” Mr Andrews said while announcing the change.

A small number of teachers will remain at schools to cater for those who cannot learn remotely, such as vulnerable children, children of essential workers, or those whose parents are unable to facilitate their home study.

The changes announced apply to students at all schools.

The state government will provide equipment required for learning to students who don’t have access to it.

“Every child that needs a laptop or a tablet will receive one,” Education Minister James Merlino said.

Mr Merlino ruled out the possibility of a Year 13 extending into 2021.

“Your child will finish the year, they will receive their VCE or VCAL certificate, there will be no need for Year 13,” he said.

For Year 12 students, the GAT, which is usually held in June, will be pushed back to October or November.

School-based assessment tasks (SACs) will be minimised as much as possible.

