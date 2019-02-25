‘I’m elated to be Mullet Queen!”: Michelle Gearin crowned best mullet at annual Mulletfest

The mullet.

Business at the front. Party in the back.

The second annual Mulletfest was held in country NSW on the weekend, bringing the wearers of magnificent mullets together to be judged in the coal mining town of Kurri Kurri.

There could only be one winner, which was Michelle Gearin from Newcastle.

“I’m elated to be the mullet queen,” she said.

TJ said he too used to have a mullet back when his TV career began.

“In my very early days at Channel 9, it was so long I had to tie it back when I did my pieces to camera,” he said.

“I have got short hair now, but it’s not by choice!”