‘I’m gobsmacked’: Freeze put on foreign students as applications surge 

Victorian state schools have been told to stop enrolling international students after receiving a record number of applications.

A Victorian Education Department email yesterday ordered principals to stop accepting applications to ensure the foreign enrolment cap of 5750 students next term is not exceeded.

Ross and John were shocked to find out that Victorian state schools accept international students.

“We didn’t even know that there were foreign fee paying students,” Ross said.

“I’m absolutely gobsmacked,” the 3AW Breakfast host said.

Sue Bell, president of the Victorian Association of State Secondary Principals said the rise in applications was unexpected.

“It really took people by surprise,” she said.

Ms Bell said Australian state schools accept international students to increase multiculturalism in schools.

“We’re charged with helping our young people become global citizens and you can either take them overseas or you can bring overseas to them,” she said.

Ms Bell said foreign students also provided a needed funding boost for schools.

“Making money is part of it, there’s no doubt about that.”

International students pay $15,000 a year to study at Australian state schools.

Victoria receives more applications from foreign students than any other Australian state.