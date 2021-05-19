‘I’m ropeable’: 3AW newsreader fuming over child psychologist’s view on kids sport

A junior Melbourne football club has ignited debate after creating an under 11’s ‘super-team’ with all of its best players.

Frustrated parents say East Sandringham Junior Football Club’s team-stacking has left other teams suffering losses of more than 100 points.

But child psychologist Dr Michael Carr-Gregg has praised the club for the move.

“I think they should get an award, this club. I think it’s a fantastic idea. This is countering this participation ribbon mentality which you know I’ve railed against,” he said.

Dr Carr-Gregg says children on the other teams should take it as an “opportunity for them to learn a life lesson, which is, ‘Clearly we’re not good enough. Clearly we’ve got to train harder”.

3AW newsreader David Armstrong, who has young kids and has coached junior sport himself, was furious with Dr Carr-Gregg’s praise for the move.

“I’m ropeable, absolutely ropeable that he would suggest that we reward excellence and pat them on the back,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“At the age of 10 we create super teams and the other 32 kids that wear the same jumper and pay the same subs, you get belted 167 times!

“EVERYBODY plays in the underage competition.”

